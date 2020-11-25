Luxair goes orange against domestic violence

Luxembourg’s national carrier Luxair on 25 November changed its colour from the traditional turquoise to orange, joining a worldwide campaign to raise awareness about violence against women.
The UN estimates that one in three women in the world will be a victim of violence at least once in their lifetime. It declared 25 November International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
“Violence is a subject that knows no geographical, demographic or social boundaires,” Luxair CEO Gilles Feith said in a statement. The airline is also supporting Femmes en détresse as part of the campaign, an organization that supports women victims in Luxembourg.
The international awareness raising day kicks off Orange Week, which is normally marked with a march through the capital as well as numerous other events, most of which have been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus.
To show public solidarity, the national council of women in Luxembourg (CNFL) launched an online campaign to light a symbolic candle. More information on how to support Orange Week in Luxembourg is available on the group’s website.
“Domestic violence is never a private matter: the fight against domestic violence concerns us all,” said minister of equality between women and men Taina Bofferding in a statement published to mark the start of Orange Week.
Several buildings in Luxembourg will be lit up in orange for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The government during lockdown in March set up a helpline for victims of domestic violence (+352 2060 1060), which continues to be operational.
The violence.lu website provides additional information on women’s shelters, not-for-profits providing support as well as domestic violence laws in Luxembourg. An FAQ is available in English.