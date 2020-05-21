Luxair to restore first package holiday destination

Luxair has announced the restart of its package holiday service following the covid-19 shutdown.
LuxairTours will fly to Faro, in Portugal’s Algarve region, beginning on 31 May, the company said on its Linkedin page and in a press release (via RTL) on Thursday.
The firm said other destinations would be added “progressively” but did not provide dates.
On Monday, the carrier announced it would resume scheduled flights to Hamburg, Munich and Stockholm on 29 May, and to Lisbon and Porto on 30 May.
Luxair and LuxairTour flights have been grounded since 24 March and 23 March, respectively.
“LuxairTours has developed with its hotel partners meticulous sanitary measures guaranteeing the safety and comfort of all at destination,” the company stated on Linkedin.