Luxair to resume some flights to Germany, Portugal & Sweden

After 9 weeks of being grounded, Luxair planes will take the skies again later this month.
Luxembourg’s flag carrier said that it would restart service to five destinations in time for the Pentecost holiday weekend.
The airline will have flights to Hamburg, Munich and Stockholm beginning on 29 May, Luxair announced on Monday. Flights to Lisbon and Porto will recommence on 30 May.
Whit Monday, this year on 1 June, is a public holiday.
“The Luxair/LuxairTours range of destinations will gradually be extended,” the company stated in its press release.
“Luxair and LuxairTours have meticulous specifications regarding health measures for operations to guarantee the safety of its staff and travellers,” the airline said.
Luxair and LuxairTour flights were grounded, respectively, on 24 March and 23 March as part of the covid-19 lockdown.