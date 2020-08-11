Luxair starts Budapest route

A De Havilland Dash 8 Q400 bearing the national airline’s livery landed in the Hungarian capital on Monday afternoon.
Some 14 years after it abandoned the route, Luxair has once again started a regular service between Luxembourg and Budapest. The twice-weekly flights, on Mondays and Fridays, are being operated by a 76-seat De Havilland Dash 8 Q400.
Luxair, which will compete with low-cost carried Ryanair on the route, says the Hungarian capital is versatile and cosmopolitan, an ideal for a city trip. Indeed, the Hungarian capital does have some grandiose architecture, grand thermal baths, impressive museums and a flourishing fashion and design scene as well its iconic ruin bars which add a spice to the city’s nightlife scene.
“There is significant Hungarian commuting traffic to Luxembourg, as well as strong business links and inbound tourism to Budapest,” said Balázs Bogáts, head of airline development at Budapest Airport, in a statement. “It’s fantastic to welcome another new carrier to our airport and we look forward to working with Luxair, and all our airlines, as we drive towards reigniting the strength and dependability of aviation.”
Luxair flights are scheduled to leave the grand duchy on Mondays at 11 am, touching down in Budapest at 1:10 pm, and on Fridays at 12:25 pm, arriving at 2:35 pm. The return flights leave Hungary on Mondays at 1:55 pm (arriving at 5:05 pm) and on Fridays at 3:05 pm (arriving at 5:25 pm).