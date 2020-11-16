Luxembourg in 2020 World Talent Ranking

The grand duchy has placed third in the 2020 edition of the World Talent Ranking Report by the Swiss independent academic body, Institute for Management Development (IMD).
Now in its 7th version, the World Talent Ranking used 2019 hard data as well as January to April 2020 survey responses to showcase competitive economies based on factors such as talent development and retention, attractiveness to high-skilled foreign workers.
Topping the list was Switzerland, followed by Denmark. Iceland and Sweden ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. While Germany placed 11th and Belgium 16th, the UK ranked at 23rd, which the IMD states could be a result of Brexit uncertainties.
In the top 10, eight to make the cut are European economies. The IMD states that this edition’s results “underline the importance of education and mobility to foster and attract talent”, but takes into account the impact covid-19 will have on various economies. “Maintaining motivation will be key to achieving the levels of productivity necessary to smooth the transition to a post-covid environment. Enabling employees to acquire new or redeploy existing skills--to transition to remote working for example--may be part of this,” the authors add.