Luxembourg backs EU on Palestine state: Asselborn

Luxembourg’s minister of foreign affairs Jean Asselborn (LSAP) said the EU should recognise a Palestinian state in a statement released Wednesday.
“Luxembourg continues to support the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the two-State solution based on the lines of 4 June 1967: Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security within internationally recognized borders, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States,” Asselborn said, adding that he fully endorsed the EU’s Josep Borrell’s declaration on the topic.
“In order to be viable, that solution must be negotiated between the parties and meet the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.”
The announcement was made on the heels of US president Donald Trump’s announcement of his "vision for peace", in which he envisions Israel taking back part of the West Bank, which Palestinians have rejected.
For Asselborn, “No initiative should be used as a pretext to commit further violations of international law in the occupied Palestinian territory or to justify the establishment of settlements in the same territory.”
Citing the UN Security Council resolution 2334, the minister said any such settlement “has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.”
In December 2014, the European Parliament agreed on a resolution on the recognition of Palestine statehood.