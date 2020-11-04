Luxembourg City Film Festival could go digital

In order to better prepare for its March 2021 edition, the Luxembourg City Film Festival is signing a collaboration with FestivalScope and Shift 72 which would make it possible for the festival to go hybrid or digital, if necessary.
The 11th edition of the Luxembourg City Film Festival is scheduled to take place from 4 to 14 March 2021. Already interrupted last year by the first wave of the pandemic, LuxFilmFest 2021 will undoubtedly be marked again by health restriction measures. The festival’s organisation team is anticipating the next edition and has just signed a collaboration with FestivalScope, a distribution platform adapted to festivals, and Shift 72, a streaming platform, two pillars of the sector which have become references for international festivals that have gone hybrid or digital.
This collaboration gives LuxFilmFest the flexibility to be held in physical, hybrid (indoor and online) or fully digital versions. The festival will be able to benefit from an online platform offering quality streaming and content security.
LuxFilmFest could also then broadcast films--even if cinemas have to close their doors or can only offer reduced seating capacity--along with other events, such as guest speeches or masterclasses.
Before the festival kicks off in March 2021, LuxFilmFest also offers regular events throughout the year. Check local cinema listings for details.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.