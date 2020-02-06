Luxembourg City inhabitants, 31 December 2019

The capital’s population rose by 2.5% last year.
The city said the number of residents increased from 119,214 to 122,273 in the 12 months to 31 December 2019.
According to the city, there were 1,219 births and 642 deaths, “4,382 people moved to the city from another Luxembourg municipality” (and 7,654 capital residents who relocated to another location in the grand duchy) and 14,467 new residents who moved from another country (and 5,229 who left the grand duchy).
The City of Luxembourg released the figures on 29 January.