Luxembourg co-productions up for Golden Globes

Jordi Savall and the Concert des Nations promise to make a grand entrance with this homage to the Alain Corneau film, "Tous les Matins du Monde", recounting the life of composer Monsieur de ainte-Colo...
"Wolfwalkers" was co-produced by Mélusine Productions
Photo: Mélusine Productions
Luxembourg co-produced feature films “Wolfwalkers” and “Deux” have been nominated for the 2021 Golden Globes.
The Golden Globes on 4 February announced their nominations with the awards ceremony scheduled for 28 February.
Among the films vying for one of the awards is “Wolfwalkers”, co-produced by Luxembourg’s Mélusine Productions and Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon. The companies previously worked together on Song of the Sea, also directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart.
The film is based in Irish folklore and tells the story of Robyn whose father has been ordered to exterminate a pack of wolves living near the town of Kilkenny. There, Robyn meets Mebh, a member of the mysterious wolfwalker tribe, and she is drawn deeper into an enchanted world her father is set on destroying.
The film is currently showing in Luxembourg cinemas and is available for streaming on AppleTV+. It has a 99% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and has already won a spate of accolades, including being named best animated feature by the New York and Los Angeles film critics’ awards.
“Wolfwalkers” is up against Pixar’s “Onward” and “Soul”, American Chinese co-production “Over the Moon” and DreamWorks’s “The Croods: A New Age”.
Around 60 people based in Luxembourg worked on film during 15 months of production, a press release by Luxembourg’s Film Fund said.
French-Belgian-Luxembourg drama “Deux (Two of Us)” meanwhile is nominated in the Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language category. It tells the story of two elderly neighbours--Nina and Madeleine--who have secretly been in a relationship with each other for decades until Madeleine’s daughter slowly starts unravelling the truth.
The film, directed by Filippo Meneghetti and co-produced by Tarantula Luxembourg, is France’s entry for this year’s Oscars and has won numerous prizes since its premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, including best picture and best actress awards for leads Martine Chevalier and Barbara Sukowa at the French Lumière Awards.
Filming took place in Luxembourg mid-October 2018 with sound engineers, electricians, costume and make-up artists, machinists and several actors working on the 20-day shoot in the grand duchy.
“Deux” screened in Luxembourg in February 2020 and is available to stream on sooner.lu.
Delano.lu uses cookies to save your preferences, manage advertisements, provide more relevant content based on your interests, and continually improve user experience. By continuing to navigate on this site, you agree to the use of these cookies. For more details, you can read our Privacy Policy.Close