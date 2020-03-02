Luxembourg had 3rd-mildest winter

Farmers face a difficult year after unusually high levels of rainfall have left fields waterlogged.
In its 2019-2020 winter weather report, Luxembourg’s technical agricultural administration, Asta, classed it as the third-mildest winter for the country since records began in 1838.
Higher than average precipitation levels impacted some areas more than others, with new records being set in Beringen, Fouhren, Grevenmacher, Koerich, Remich and Luxembourg City for the month of February. Koerich was particularly wet throughout the season, receiving the highest ever rainfall for a winter, Asta reported.
While the rainfall offers water reserves for agricultural activities in the coming months, clay soils mean much of the water has not been able to drain. If it continues, it will make ploughing, muck spreading and sowing seeds challenging in the spring. Winter crops that were waterlogged, are reportedly in “poor crop condition”.
The wet weather follows a summer in which Luxembourg experienced three heatwaves and a tornado.