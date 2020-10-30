10 things to do this week

27.10 - 03.11 2020
Join Brexit Chat

29.10.2020

Luxembourg MEP Christophe Hansen (photo Anthony Dehez) is the guest for a Delano Live Chat that will look at the status of negotiations for a post-Brexit EU-UK trade deal

Luxembourg hospitals banning patient visits

With the recent rise in covid-19 cases, several hospitals in the grand duchy, including CHL in Luxembourg-Belair, have curtailed visits to patients. Library picture: Romain Gamba

Several hospitals have shut their doors to most external visitors to help combat coronavirus transmission.

The Emile Mayrisch hospital group (Chem) said most patient visits have been suspended starting Friday and the limitations would remain in effect “until further notice.” The restriction applies to its three sites, in Esch-Alzette, Dudelange and Niederkorn. Exemptions will apply for minors and childbirth. Visits to critically ill and end of life patients can only be authorised by a hospital physician.

The North hospital group (CHdN) introduced similar rules (although it will also allow interpreters) for its Ettelbruck and Wiltz sites, that likewise begin on 30 October.

CHL, the largest hospital complex in the capital, suspended patient visits on Thursday.

The Robert Schuman hospital group restricted visits to Kirchberg hospital, the Zithaklinik in the Gare district and Sainte Marie hospital in Esch-Alzette earlier this week.

Several hospitals have started to postpone non-critical procedures.

