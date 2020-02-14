10 things to do this week

11.02 - 18.02 2020
Luxembourg marriage rates below EU average

News Lifestyle 14.02.2020 Delano staff
Eurostat figures reveal Luxembourg marriage rates are below the EU average

Photo: Shutterstock

First comes love, then comes marriage…or does it? Not necessarily for the grand duchy. 

Figures published by Eurostat this Valentine’s Day reveal that Luxembourg has the lowest rate of marriage in the EU-27. 

According to the data, the EU average rate of marriages was 4.4 per 1,000 inhabitants. In the grand duchy, the rate was 3.1 marriages per 1,000 inhabitants, scoring just below Italy (3.2) and Portugal (3.4). 

Of course, given the UK’s recent divorce from the EU, it is no longer calculated in the EU data, but in 2016 it had the same rate of the EU average for 2017, with 4.4 marriages. 

Topping the list of most marriages per 1,000 inhabitants was Cyprus (7.8), followed by Romania (7.4) and Lithuania (7). 

Source: ec.europa.eu/eurostat 

It’s important to note that most of the individual data is based on 2018, with a few exceptions. See the chart for more details. 

In case the data isn’t cynical enough, be sure to check out Delano’s Valentine’s Day alternatives

Eurostat Valentine's day Brexit EU-27 marriage luxembourg