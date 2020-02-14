Luxembourg marriage rates below EU average

First comes love, then comes marriage…or does it? Not necessarily for the grand duchy.
Figures published by Eurostat this Valentine’s Day reveal that Luxembourg has the lowest rate of marriage in the EU-27.
According to the data, the EU average rate of marriages was 4.4 per 1,000 inhabitants. In the grand duchy, the rate was 3.1 marriages per 1,000 inhabitants, scoring just below Italy (3.2) and Portugal (3.4).
Of course, given the UK’s recent divorce from the EU, it is no longer calculated in the EU data, but in 2016 it had the same rate of the EU average for 2017, with 4.4 marriages.
Topping the list of most marriages per 1,000 inhabitants was Cyprus (7.8), followed by Romania (7.4) and Lithuania (7).
It’s important to note that most of the individual data is based on 2018, with a few exceptions. See the chart for more details.
In case the data isn’t cynical enough, be sure to check out Delano’s Valentine’s Day alternatives.