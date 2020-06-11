Luxembourg pandemic SME aid tops €82.4m

Luxembourg has paid out some €82.4m in grants to small and medium-sized businesses and the self-employed and €43.7m in loans as part of measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the economy.
The figure was released on Thursday in an interim assessment of economic support measures in Luxembourg by the small and medium-sized business minister Lex Delles (DP) and economy minister Franz Fayot (LSAP).
The state issued €43.7m in loans of up to €500,000 to stabilise businesses impacted by the lockdown, approving 820 applications for this scheme, which is funded to the tune of €37.7m by the directorate general for small and medium-sized businesses.
The first rescue measures were announced on 25 March, with additional measures for restarting the economy post-lockdown, dubbed the “Neistart Lëtzebuerg” package, presented on 20 May.
An extension of the short-time working scheme, in which the State covers 80% of wages (and 100% of the social minimum wage), was among the latter package. According to the government, since the start of lockdown in mid-March €795.6m was issued under this scheme in the form of advances to 14,537 companies.
Delles stressed the importance of encouraging further investment to support businesses in the worst-affected sectors and boost consumption. “This is why we are going to set up a new recovery and solidarity fund for businesses as well as new start-up aid for the retail trade in order to initiate a sustainable recovery of the Luxembourg economy,” he said.
To speed up the processing of requests for covid-19-related economic aid, in future businesses are encouraged to submit applications via the professional page of myguichet.lu.