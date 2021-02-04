Luxembourg slow on enacting telecoms code

Luxembourg is one of 24 countries targeted by an EU infringement procedure for failing to enact new EU telecoms rules.
Only Greece, Hungary and Finland met the 21 December 2020 deadline for transposing the European Electronic Communications Code into national legislation.
The code strengthens consumer choices and rights, for example by ensuring clearer contracts, quality of services, and competitive markets. It also ensures higher standards of communication services, including more efficient and accessible emergency communications.
A spokesperson for the communications ministry told Delano that the government was in the process of transposing the text via bill 7632, which was tabled on 16 July 2020. According to the source, the draft law is “currently under review by the parliamentary commission DIGIMCOM.”
Key outcomes of the telcom rules include the provision of more accurate caller location in emergency situations when phoning 112, when the call is placed from a mobile phone.
Businesses also stand to benefit as the new rules will pave the way for the deployment of 5G networks by defining spectrum licensing periods, among other things.