Luxembourg startup ANote Music raises €505k in funding

Luxembourg startup ANote Music announced on Monday it had raised €505,000 in what it calls “a stellar consortium of music industry experts and European investors”.
Launched in 2018, ANote Music considers itself “the first true marketplace for buying and selling music rights”, with the aim to be more transparent in building a bridge between investors on a platform powered by blockchain. It was co-founded by Marzio Schena, Matteo Cernuschi and Grégoire Mathonet with its headquarters in the grand duchy.
The first round of funding, split into July and December 2019 tranches of €180,000 ad €325,000, respectively, will allow the team to continue innovating its product while providing adaptations consistent with its business model.
In a Monday press statement, co-founder and CEO Schena said the company had unveiled a paper-money version of its platform “and have already received some incredible feedback on it, especially during CEO 2020 in Las Vegas. With some deals in the pipeline, we are getting ready to release the real deal soon.”
ANote Music was one of the 20 startups selected in last October’s ninthedition of the Fit4Start competition, the winners of which were eligible to receive 16 weeks intensive coaching and a €50,000 subsidy.