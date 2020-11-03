Luxembourg student injured in Vienna attack

A student from Luxembourg was injured in the attack in Vienna late on Monday, foreign minister Jean Asselborn has confirmed.
The student was shot in the left shoulder while out at the Ruprechtsplatz in central Vienna, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Asselborn in an interview said he hoped the young man would be “back on his feet soon.”
The ministry and the Luxembourg embassy in Vienna are in contact with the student and his family as well as Austrian authorities.
Austrian media on Tuesday reported 17 people injured in the shootings, which began around 8pm on Monday evening. Seven people are in critical condition. Four people have died of their injuries.
The 20-year-old attacker was shot dead by police near St Rupert’s Church at the Ruprechtsplatz.
According to Austria’s interior ministry, the Austrian-North Macedonian dual national was sentenced to 22 months in prison in April 2019 on terrorism charges after planning to join the Islamic State (IS) in Syria. He was released early in December of the same year because of juvenile protection laws.
Police are still investigating whether there were other attackers involved in Monday’s incident that saw shots fired at several locations in central Vienna.
Law enforcement have raided 15 homes and arrested several individuals connected to the attacker, public broadcaster ORF said.
Asselborn on Tuesday condemned the attack, saying nothing could justify terrorist violence. “It’s a new attack on our life, on our civilisation, on all of us,” he told RTL.