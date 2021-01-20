Luxembourg switches on first of 88 ultra-fast charging stations

Luxembourg inaugurated its first ultra-fast vehicle charging stations, paving the way for a network which is expected to expand to 88 charging points by 2023.
The blue and black-coloured SuperChargy platforms were unveiled at the University of Luxembourg Kirchberg campus car park, where customers will be able to use the same Chargy cards established for the regular charging stations that were rolled out four years ago. Payment for recharging at the stations, which use 100% renewable energy sources, can also be made with debit or credit card in the second quarter of 2021.
Test phase
During the first quarter test phase, charging capacity will be capped at 160kW, higher than the charge offered at regular stations. However, the price will remain the same, the mobility ministry said in a press statement.
The advantage of these new stations is the speed with which they can recharge a vehicle’s battery, taking minutes as opposed to hours. Mobility minister François Bausch (Déi Gréng) said: “In order to promote long-distance travel with 100% electric cars, it was therefore essential to provide, on a national scale, such an ultra-fast charging infrastructure, with the same ease of use as the 'Chargy' charging stations.”
The rollout forms part of Luxembourg’s strategy to electrify mobility and reduce reliance on transport methods that emit CO2.
Energy minister Claude Turmes (Déi Gréng) said: “The transition to electrification is a key element in the decarbonization of transport, which is necessary to achieve our climate objectives developed under our integrated national energy and climate plan, as well as the objectives of the national plan on improving local and national air quality.”
Since 2016, Luxembourg has rolled out 600 Chargy and Chargy-OK Kiosks in Luxembourg, of which 460 are publicly accessible.
By 2023, the energy firm Creos expects to implement 88 SuperChargy platforms (160-320 kW) across 19 sites.
These include: Aire de Berchem (in both directions), Aire de Capellen (in both directions), Parking Kléck, Parking Région Sud, Parking Schmëtt, Parking Remich, P+R Schwebach-pont, Aire de Wasserbillig (in both directions), Parking Kirchberg, Parking Nordstad, Parking Biff, P+R Frisange, Parking Pommerloch, Parking Schinker, Parking Leudelange/Pontpierre/Foetz and P+R Junglinster-Contournement.