Luxembourg topped European fund flow tables in April

The grand duchy was the European fund domicile that recorded the highest net inflows last month.
Figures from the data firm Refinitiv Lipper released this week revealed that +€47.8bn flowed into single-funds based in Luxembourg in April 2020.
The jurisdictions with the next highest net inflows were Ireland (+€33.2bn) and the UK (+€6.1bn). The largest net outflows were recorded in Italy (-€4.8bn), the Netherlands (-€1.2bn) and France (-€1.1bn).
Detlef Glow, head of EMEA research at Refinitiv Lipper, wrote in a report released on Monday:
“It is noteworthy that the fund flows for Luxembourg (+€33.8bn), Ireland (+€16.9bn) and France (-€2.8bn) were impacted by flows in the money market segment.”
Bond funds contributed another +€14bn to Luxembourg’s fund sector, behind Ireland’s +€15.1bn and ahead of the UK’s €0.7bn, with Italian bond funds faring worst (-€3.5bn).
Luxembourg topped the tables in equity funds (+€6.1bn), ahead of the UK and Ireland (both +€5.1bn), with the Netherlands out -€1bn.
The UK saw net flows of +€1.5bn into mixed-asset funds in April 2020, Refinitiv Lipper reported. Glow observed:
“In contrast, Italy (-€0.6bn), Luxembourg (-€0.6 bn), and Ireland (-€0.4 bn) were the domiciles with the highest estimated net outflows from mixed-assets funds.”
However, Luxembourg recorded the highest estimated net inflows into alternative Ucits funds in April (+€33.8 bn), followed by Ireland (+€16.9bn) and Switzerland (+€1.1bn), with France notching up the biggest outflows (-€2.8bn).
The report covered 34 European markets.