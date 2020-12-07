Luxembourg in Transition seeks citizen’s committee participants

The “Luxembourg in Transition” initiative has launched a call for residents in the grand duchy or cross-border region to take part in a citizen’s committee.
“Luxembourg in Transition”, launched by the ministry of energy and spatial planning in June this year, is a consultation which aims to equip Luxembourg with a strategy, based on broad population consensus, in light of what the initiative is calling the “global climate emergency”.
In a first stage, interested participants are asked to complete a questionnaire through TNS Ilres. The information provided will allow the polling body to determine profiles and therefore assess how to best constitute a balanced working group to reflect Luxembourg’s diverse population.
The final group will be asked to participate in around 20 conferences and talks, both physical and online, aimed for the committee to gain insight into spatial planning issues for 2020 so they can provide informed decisions around a variety of topics.
Although no prior knowledge on the pertinent topics is required, committee members should expect around two nights a week devoted to the aforementioned conferences and discussions.
Those interested in participating on the committee can register by 18 December on the dedicated platform. TNS Ilres will inform participants by 25 December whether they are invited to take part in the citizen’s group, the final members of which will receive a fee for participation in the working sessions.
Participants must be between 16-80 years of age and able to participate in the discussions in at least one of the working languages (French, German and Luxembourgish).