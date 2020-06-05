Luxembourg ups vaccine alliance budget

The grand duchy will increase its multi-annual contribution to Gavi by 22%.
Prime minister Xavier Bettel (DP) announced on Thursday that the Luxembourg government would be increasing its multi-annual contribution to Gavi, the vaccine alliance. It will now allocate €5 million for the 2021-2025 period. Speaking at the Global Vaccine Summit, hosted by the UK, Bettel said that his government was glad that Gavi stands ready to support the international efforts to combat covid-19 and deploy a vaccine when its ready”. He also praised Gavi’s “long-term expertise will be of great value in delivering an effective response to this pandemic.”
Gavi says it focuses on “improving access to new and under-used vaccines for millions of the world’s most vulnerable children.”