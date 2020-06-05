10 things to do this week

02.06 - 09.06 2020
1

Join BLM protest

05.06.2020

Anti-racism feminist movement Lëtz Rise Up is organising a peaceful demonstration outside the US embassy on Friday.

Luxembourg ups vaccine alliance budget

News Number of the day 05.06.2020 Duncan Roberts

The grand duchy will increase its multi-annual contribution to Gavi by 22%.

Prime minister Xavier Bettel (DP) announced on Thursday that the Luxembourg government would be increasing its multi-annual contribution to Gavi, the vaccine alliance. It will now allocate €5 million for the 2021-2025 period. Speaking at the Global Vaccine Summit, hosted by the UK, Bettel said that his government was glad that Gavi stands ready to support the international efforts to combat covid-19 and deploy a vaccine when its ready”. He also praised Gavi’s “long-term expertise will be of great value in delivering an effective response to this pandemic.”

Gavi says it focuses on “improving access to new and under-used vaccines for millions of the world’s most vulnerable children.”

