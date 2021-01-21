Luxembourg’s Michelin-starred food truck team

While restaurants remain closed in Luxembourg, a food truck in the capital did a roaring trade on Saturday--thanks to a star-studded team.
René Mathieu, of La Distillerie in Bourglinster, and Cyril Molard, of Ma Langue Sourit in Moutfort, were invited as guest chefs at Scott’s Pub’s street food truck in the Grund.
“It allowed us to get out of our usual comfort zone and to adapt and also be able to see people taste and enjoy our dishes. It brought us a lot of joy also,” Mathieu told Delano.
Customers queued in the cold, some for up to an hour, to get a bite of the action and taste treats prepared by the hands of the Michelin-starred chefs. “The public responded in a magical way,” added Mathieu. “We will do it again for sure. We will wait to see the latest covid news, because obviously we would prefer to open our restaurants, but there will be a sequel.”