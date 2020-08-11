Luxembourg's most-wanted criminal found in Spain

A convicted criminal who fled a Luxembourg jail in 2004 has been found in Spain, according to the prosecutor.
Jean Marc Sirichai Kiesch was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murdering an elderly woman in Eppeldorf and then setting fire to the property to conceal the crime in 1999. He fled in October 2004 when he was released on leave for good behaviour.
He was located and arrested on 10 August in Punta Umbria, Spain, following an intensive search by Fugitive Active Search Teams in Luxembourg and Spain and a 2016 appeal on www.eumostwanted.eu.
Kiesch, who was born in Thailand, Bangkok, and has Luxembourg nationality, is expected to be brought to Luxembourg to finish his sentence in Schrassig prison.