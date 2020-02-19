Luxembourg’s rank in “child flourishing index”

The grand duchy is the 11th best place in the world in which to be a child, according to a landmark report titled “A Future for the World’s Children?”
The report, released on Wednesday, was compiled by a commission of over 40 child and adolescent health experts from around the world convened by the World Health Organization, Unicef and The Lancet. A WHO summary can be read here and the complete report is available via The Lancet.
Luxembourg scores 0.92 in the study’s “child flourishing index”, where, according to the authors, “an overall score close to 0 indicates very poor, with 0·25 indicating poor, 0·50 neither poor nor adequate, 0·75 adequate, and 1·00 good flourishing.”
The UK, Singapore, Sweden, Germany and Switzerland all have the same score. But Luxembourg’s neighbours France (ranked 4th with a score of 0.95) and Belgium (8th with 0.94) both do better.
The top three countries are Norway, South Korea and The Netherlands, while the Central African Republic (scoring 0.06), Chad (0.10) and Somalia and Niger (both on 0.12) prop up the league table of 180 countries.
However, another ranking that compares the flourishing ranking with CO2 emissions per capita and their excess relative to 2030 targets ranks the grand duchy as low as 171st out of 180.