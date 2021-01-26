LuxSE comes to Tetrao: a smart win-win

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) has acquired a 22.8% stake in Tetrao and become its reference shareholder. The startup, which uses AI to analyse financial documents, discusses the relevance of this development.
"They need what we can give them, and we need what they can give us." The founder and CEO of Tetrao has become a bit more stingy with words as his startup has consistently been recognised since its creation, including its nomination in the “Hot 2018”. But Christian Gillot needed no more to describe the perfect win-win between the startup and this major financial centre player.
Using robotic cognitive automation, Tetrao's technology can identify, read and understand complex information from websites and documents. This translates to time and cost savings normally spent on manual, error-prone and time-consuming processes.
“Data will only grow in importance going forward. The challenge is to find ways to collect and classify this massive amount of data through scalable automation," said LuxSE CEO Robert Scharfe. "We are convinced that our industry needs data solutions that combine technology and human interactions to deliver quality, speed and scale, and this is precisely what Tetrao provides. This is a strategic investment for the exchange, as data will drive our future growth.”
The amount of the transaction is not (yet) known, but the transparency acquired by LuxSE in the analysis of financial documents will be very useful for investment funds and green finance, while the startup, based at Foundry since the end of LuxFutureLab, will be able to continue its developments towards KYC or company data. And also continue to take care of its prestigious clients, be they the European Commission, the Big Four, Luxexpo or Luxinnovation.
"“Artificial Intelligence is only in its first stages of deployment in the industry. It has great potential to change the way we work with data, improving dramatically both quality and time to market," Gillot explained.
Because the change, he assures without saying it, is now. Not just in the attitude of the actors, but also in its teams. From 11 members at the end of the year, Tetrao has already grown to 25 people, scattered across three locations, in Spain, the Lorraine and Luxembourg. New recruitments will be launched this Tuesday morning, and this is another interesting phenomenon with this startup: "We interviewed only 4% of candidates and we recruited 2%," whereas other startups are browsing the planet to find the new stars of tomorrow.
Like others, the entrepreneur has wondered where 2020 and its nasty virus will take everyone. This new development allows him to see further ahead.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.