Luxtrust CEO to step down

Pascal Rogiest has announced his decision to leave the company by the end of the year.
Our colleagues at Paperjam report that Pascal Rogiest says he will be joining the executive committee of a medium-sized European space group after he leaves his current role as CEO of digital trust services company Luxtrust.
Rogiest joined Luxtrust in 2015, after 18 years at satellite operator SES. Until his departure, he will ensure continuity of operations alongside Luxtrust’s executive committee, which is currently composed of Fabrice Aresu, Anne Reuland, Walter Boulain and Stéphane Ries.