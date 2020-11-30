Lynn Feith

Team talk: Meet Delano's newest team member.
You are still at the beginning of your professional journey, so why did you decide to pursue a career in journalism?
I have always had a particular affinity for writing and so at university I started writing for an online student newspaper, which is precisely where I got a first idea of what working as a journalist would entail. However, at the time I would always tell friends and family that I could never see myself properly working as a journalist one day, it seemed too draining and stressful and just not like a good fit for me. I developed this love-hate relationship to journalism. But after graduating and while interning in corporate communications, I started to really miss the creative outlet writing and reporting had always offered me and I felt like I had to give it another try. Plus, I’ve always really appreciated the versatility the profession has to offer, talking to different people all the time and being exposed to a diverse range of subject matters.
So what do you like to do in your free time when you are not transcribing interviews or breaking news?
After sitting in front of a screen the majority of the day, I need to get moving and boost my energy levels which is why I love working out. High intensity as well as weightlifting exercises are my favourite and I do have to confess that I might be a little obsessed with working out, but I mean you need to channel that energy somehow, right?
At the same time, I am a huge advocate for lifelong learning, and at the risk of sounding nerdy, I have to admit that I really enjoy studying so I like taking different online classes in my free time, especially in subject areas that I am not yet familiar with. Currently I am taking a social psychology and a crisis communication class. Oh and I have also been trying to teach myself sign language as a productive pastime, although I seem to be a rather slow learner in that realm.
Apart from a brief stint in the UK for your studies, you have always lived in Luxembourg. Is there anything that particularly fascinates you about the country?
The diversity. I feel like this is something I never really appreciated before living abroad because I was living in my little local bubble. But coming back after graduating I started looking at Luxembourg with a very different mindset, being much more conscious of the cultural versatility that we have in the grand duchy.
The multilingualism that is so natural to us still fascinates me and I feel that in general there are just so many interesting facets to this tiny country and there’s constantly new and different things to explore.
Whenever I am driving around I am always in awe of the landscapes, the countless architectural gems and particularly the beautiful castles that can be found in the tiniest little villages and that make you feel like you're travelling back in time.
Lynn is a native Luxembourger. She graduated from Royal Holloway, University of London with a Master in Consumption, Culture and Marketing after obtaining her undergraduate diploma in Media and Communications from the University of Sussex. Prior to joining Delano, Lynn worked as a writer and editor for a British student publication and completed different internships in communications in Luxembourg.