Made In Space acquired by tech PE firm

Luxembourg newspace startup Made In Space has been acquired by an American components company, it announced on Tuesday.
The acquisition by Redwire includes Made In Space Europe, which was established in 2018 and is currently housed in the Paul Wurth Incub, in Luxembourg-Hollerich.
The facility was created to develop a low-cost, off-the-shelf robot arm available for any space application. Redwire did not disclose the terms of the transaction.
Made In Space, which was founded in 2010, specialises in in-orbit manufacturing. At the end of 2019 it had three employees in Luxembourg.
Last year company secured funding under the LuxImpulse programme to help it bring its low-cost robotic arms to market. The arms are designed to be attached to lunar landers and rovers to enable a range of activities to be carried out remotely. According to a 2019 statement, the first demonstrations of the new technology were scheduled for 2021.
The acquisition will add to Redwire’s existing technology portfolio, which includes space sensors and payloads, flight hardware and exploration spacecraft. Redwire was formed in early June 2020 by combining portfolio companies Adcole Space and Deep Space Systems, which were held by private equity firm AE Industrial Partners. Delano requested further information about its plans for Made In Space Europe. At the time of publishing, Redwire had not responded.