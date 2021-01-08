Mail and parcel shipments to UK resume

Mail and parcel shipments to the UK resumed on Friday, 8 January, following the resumption of transport links with the United Kingdom.
The news was announced by Post Group and means that Luxembourg Post offices will now accept mail and parcels to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
All parcels and letters to the United Kingdom, which were sent before the temporary suspension in force since 22 December 2020, have been forwarded.
Since 1 January 2021, the exchange of goods with the United Kingdom is no longer considered as intra-European trade, but as trade outside the European Union. Any type of shipment, as long as it contains something other than documents, is subject to a number of customs formalities.
Post said the UK’s departure from the EU will not affect the postage costs of its services from Luxembourg. Customer will, however, have to pay the VAT and customs tax charges when required by the new regulations. Customs forms CN22 and CN23 can be found here.
Due to the treatment by the customs authorities on entry into the UK and possible disruptions to transport links due to the health crisis, the delivery times of shipments may be extended and their arrival date cannot currently be guaranteed, Post added.