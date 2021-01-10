Maison Moderne: A three-prong development strategy

2020 was a year in which Maison Moderne questioned its value proposition and certainties. It was also the year of the acceleration of digitalisation. And, at the end of the day, of the search for meaning. Here is our 2021-2023 strategy.
Dear readers, members and clients,
As we turn the page on 2020, we imagine that the worst is behind us. Yet, as a community, but also as a society, we will still need patience and discipline. And then even more effort and perseverance before we find ourselves, in 12 to 24 months, in a situation close to that of before the covid-19 crisis. Enriched by an unparalleled learning experience.
As probably was the case for you, 2020 was a year in which Maison Moderne questioned its value proposition and certainties. It was also the year of the acceleration of digitalisation. And, at the end of the day, of the search for meaning.
It is because you are part of our story and really matter to us that we would like to share with you our reflections, which began in the spring of 2020, and which have been carried forward by all our stakeholders: shareholders, members of the board of directors, management and teams.
In its 2021-2023 development strategy, Maison Moderne is refocusing its activities around three axes, and in the two main vehicular languages of Luxembourg, namely English and French.
At the center of our attention will be our readers, our members and our clients.
- For our readers, we carry out independent quality journalism with our brands Delano and Paperjam.
- To our members, we offer a bilingual business club renamed “Paperjam + Delano Club”.
- To our clients and their brands, we offer communication solutions around native advertising, content marketing, publishing for clients and, of course, advertising space in our media.
With the arrival of Geraldine Knudson as CEO last summer, Maison Moderne affirms its commitment to the long-term development of Luxembourg and its international standing. One of Knudson’s priorities is to bring about a change in corporate culture with an emphasis on collaboration, inclusion and empowerment of all employees.
We are convinced that Knudson’s choices open the door to many opportunities and contribute not only to making Maison Moderne a better company, but also a better employer. Nevertheless, a change in leadership can be accompanied by the departure of employees who do not identify with this new vision. While this is regrettable, it also presents an opportunity to start from a blank sheet of paper.
In the coming weeks and months, new employees will strengthen our talented and dedicated teams. These employees will be part of a great story that we want to share with you.
While recruitments are currently in progress, I would like to inform you about our new organisation resulting from the work accomplished by Geraldine since her arrival.
Brand Studio
2021 will be marked by a better understanding of market and customer needs. With this in mind, the services of the advertising agency and the Content Agency are merging to become the Brand Studio--at the service of brands, companies and institutions.
The position of strategic business development advisor to the CEO and the board of directors has been created. Francis Gasparotto, the company’s second largest shareholder, accepted the challenge.
On a daily basis, the sales teams will be supervised by Lionel Scaloni (head of sales operations and people), Dominique Gouviaux (head of media sales and solutions), as well as Virginie Laurent (head of business club sales). Strategic advisors will join the team during the first quarter.
Knudson will temporarily take over the responsibility for content marketing activities, with a well-established team and in collaboration with the creative director Jeremy Leslie, who has been leading the main creative challenges of Maison Moderne for the past eight years.
Business Club
Since the beginning of January, Ana Wiscour-Conter has been the deputy director of the Business Club. After recent professional experiences in New York and Monaco, this is for her a return to Luxembourg, as she grew up and started her career in the grand duchy. She will manage a well-established team of about ten people, along with Julie Lhardit (head of programming), Magali Larese Capo (head of production) and Emilie Bertoni (head of member relations).
Publishing
Personally, I will continue to lead Publishing activities, focusing on the Delano and Paperjam brands. I work with about 30 journalists, who make up Maison Moderne’s bilingual newsroom. Aware of the role we play as the leading independent media company in the country, we are awaiting the passing of the law establishing an aid scheme for professional journalism, that will finally give us the means to achieve our ambitions. In the coming months, the newsroom will be reorganised for better collaboration between the Delano and Paperjam titles, but also between the print, digital, audio and video channels.
We thank you for your interest, your loyalty and your involvement and we wish you a 2021 filled with new developments and reunions.
Mike Koedinger is founder and chairman of the board of directors at Maison Moderne