Make disadvantaged kids' wishes come true

The American Women’s Club of Luxembourg is back with its “Gifts for Kids” intiative to brighten up the holiday season.
Even a global pandemic can’t stop the AWCL from trying to bring a smile to young people living in so-called foyers--shelter and group homes--across Luxembourg. After an enormous success last year that saw presents being distributed to 992 children, Meryl Kearns, vice president of the AWCL says that they are aiming even higher in 2020 wanting to provide over 1,100 gifts to children across 85 Luxembourg foyers.
In collaboration with Cactus Belle Etoile and with the support of the Oeuvre National de Secours Grande-Duchesse Charlotte, the volunteer-run, community-driven project is already in full swing in order to ensure that especially in this year of angst and uncertainty, affected children can feel part of a community.
Every year for the past 25 years, children have been writing down their gift wishes which the AWCL volunteers then use as ornaments to decorate Christmas trees in workplaces around Luxembourg, enabling those that want to participate to make a donation towards a gift.
However, due to the current health crisis and with many people working remotely you may not come across one of the trees this year. But donations are still possible and needed more than ever in order to light up the holiday season for the kids. Gifts cost a maximum of €25 and you don’t have to be an employee of a participating organisation in order to make a donation.
Have a look on the AWCL website for further information on how you can contribute.