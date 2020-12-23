Making construction more intuitive

Gamma Technologies co-founders Jayan Jevanesan and Caner Dolas say their augmented reality (AR) can lead to cost savings, error prevention and enhanced communication.
Gamma Technologies, created in 2019, provides a unique AR tool with two sides: one is an app, which runs on tablets or photos (e.g., from a construction site), while the other is a web platform so those offsite can access and integrate necessary info back into planning models.
Not only does it work in real time but it’s “a tool for construction managers and facility managers to bring models through planning to the reality to prevent errors and extensive rework, and to facilitate the communication process,” according to co-founder Caner Dolas.
Gamma Technologies is a Luxembourg-based startup in development, but already has clients in a wide range of countries. And Dolas and fellow co-founder Jayan Jevanesan are excited about the tool’s potential. As the latter explains, AR devices “are just getting better and better, more and more precise, and now it’s at the point where you can use it professionally”. Dolas adds, “AR helps to make everything more intuitive and easy to understand,” which means that construction managers or architects “can prevent [a] problem before it is created, and save a lot of money with this.”
As he sums it up: normally, if plans are ambiguous on a construction site, the information is relayed via photos, notes, emails, etc. Not only is this time-consuming, but it’s also prone to errors.
“We calculated that from beginning to end of this whole process, it’s [around] 27 minutes per issue, per documentation task: scanning, emailing, calling, so on. With [our tool], you can reduce it to less than one minute.” Quite a difference, if you calculate 26 minutes of saved time per issue and what Dolas estimates to be fixed costs of around €1,000 for each of those.
