Marc Crochet new head of Caritas Luxembourg

Marc Crochet, deputy director general of the Luxembourg Red Cross, will become the new director general of Caritas Luxembourg at the beginning of 2021.
After its former director Andreas Vogt unexpecteldy died in November, Caritas Luxembourg has now found a replacement with Crochet.
After joining the Red Cross in 1993 and its executive committee in 2007, Crochet has been deputy director general since 2013 and accordingly brings an in-depth knowledge of social support in the grand duchy to his new role.
Caritas focuses on those in the grand duchy who are less fortunate, whether they are single-parent families, children and young people, migrants and refugees, disadvantaged, homeless or people that are temporarily unable to manage their lives.
At the international level, Caritas Luxembourg also aims to help victims of natural disasters and violent conflicts, support reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts and carry out development projects.
