The mark of a royal smile

Even a mask can’t hide the smile on Grand Duke Henri’s face when he was presented with an envelope bearing a special “Vive le Prince” postal mark.
The postal mark will be stamped on all mail in Luxembourg for the next few weeks to commemorate the birth of Prince Charles, the first child of Crown Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie, on 10 May. The grand duke was visiting the Post Luxembourg sorting centre in Bettembourg on Wednesday 20 May. He spoke with staff and postal delivery workers and paid personal tribute to their work throughout the covid-19 crisis.
During the visit, Post Luxembourg managing director Claude Strasser said the impressive effort was due to the “commitment and dedication of employees, especially those who are in direct physical contact with clients and who continue to provide the services that are essential to the smooth functioning of the country, both for the public and for businesses.”