Markets rally on positive news as Biden talks policy

Trump’s 90-second briefing, 10 more covid deaths in Luxembourg, global update, media law delay, Christophe Dominici dies, and White House turkey pardoned. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Markets on a high
Investors in the United States are displaying a sense of renewed optimism on the back of covid vaccine results and the formal start of the transition of Joe Biden to the White House. Biden’s announcement that he wants former Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen as his treasury secretary also contributed to market buoyancy. The Dow Jones index broke above 30,000 for the first time on Tuesday and looks set to record its biggest monthly gain since 1987. The S&P 500 also posted an all-time closing high, rising 1.6%. CNBC, the FT, The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg all have news and analysis.
Biden says “America is back”
Joe Biden has signalled the readiness of his foreign policy team to reengage with the US’s traditional allies. “America is back, ready to lead the world, not retreat from it,” Biden said at an event in Wilmington, Delaware. He also revealed that Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren would not be part of his cabinet, saying that he needed the two veteran senators in the closely divided Senate. In an interview with NBC on Tuesday, Biden also acknowledged that president Trump had changed the world so significantly that his first term of office could therefore not be compared to a “third Obama term”. Reuters and The Guardian have more.
Trump, gone in 60 seconds
US president Donald Trump gave White House correspondents a surprise and very swift media briefing on Tuesday. He appeared with vice-president Mike Pence, with little warning for journalists, then proceeded praise the Dow’s gains and progress on covid vaccines before leaving after little more than a minute without taking any questions. The Guardian, CNBC and Business Insider share footage.
10 more fatalities in Luxembourg
Luxembourg’s health ministry reported on Tuesday that 10 more people had died after testing positive for Sars-CoV-2, bringing the death toll to 283. Figures revealed that 372 people tested positive for the coronavirus, from a total of 9,491 tests. 237 people are currently hospitalised for treatment, including 46 in intensive care. Check out our rolling coverage for more details.
Global covid update
USA: more than 87,000 patients are being treated for coronavirus infections in US hospitals as authorities plead for people not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this Thursday, Reuters reports. France: President Emmanuel Macron has said a nationwide curfew between 9pm and 7am would replace the national lockdown as daily infections fell below the 5,000 threshold. But bars and restaurants will remain closed until 20 January, the BBC reports. Germany: federal state leaders have agreed on new measures that could include a mini-amnesty over the Christmas period, Deutsche Welle says. Ireland: shops, hairdressers, museums and galleries may reopen soon, but The Irish Times says the government is concerned over an EY study revealing, to little surprise, “the dangers of infections in congregated settings where alcohol is served.”
New school schedules in Luxembourg
The Luxembourg government has unveiled changes to secondary school schedules, including a two-week “carnival” half-term holiday instead of the usual one week, and alternating timetables for some senior classes. More in Delano’s covid-19 news updates.
No vote on media law this year
The Council of State has delivered its opinion on the government’s proposed reform of the law that grants aid to media companies. It has four main concerns and several other questions it wants answered about the distribution of subsidies, the training of journalists or the definition of innovation aid. This means a vote on the law will not take place before parliament takes its Christmas break, says Camille Frati in Paperjam (in French). More in Delano’s noon briefing later today.
Christophe Dominici
France rugby legend Christophe Dominici has died at the age of 48. Capped 67 times for France and winning the Six Nations four times, Dominici also won the French championship five times with Stade Français. The BBC says an inquiry has been opened into his death after he was spotted climbing onto the roof of a disused building at a park near Paris before falling. The Guardian and Sky Sports also report and cite tributes.
Pardon for White House turkey
Donald Trump on Tuesday held a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden to pardon a turkey ahead of this week’s Thanksgiving celebrations. He talked about the tradition of presidents pardoning turkeys, and praised America’s military and law enforcement personnel and the need to continue to put “America first”. CBS and CNN report, and, in an article titled “Lame duck pardons turkey”, The Guardian’s David Smith examines the sorry state of Trump the ceremony.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts