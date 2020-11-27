Martin Dobbins joins board of Carne Group in Lux

CEO and founder of Sage Advisory, Martin Dobbins, has been appointed a non-executive director of Carne Group’s Luxembourg Fund Management Company.
Carne Group, a provider of fund management solutions to the global asset management industry, made the announcement on Friday.
Dobbins has over 30 years’ experience in finance and technology in Europe, US and Asia-Pacific and formerly served as CEO and country head for State Street Corporation’s European and Luxembourg banks. Active in several government and industry initiatives in the grand duchy, Dobbins also previously led the European Central Bank’s joint supervisory team, among other roles.
Carne Group’s CEO John Donohoe said the business was “honoured” in light of the announcement, adding: “Our clients and the business will benefit greatly from his unique blend of asset management experience and next generation technology expertise. His strategic vision and collaborative approach are aligned with our focus on transforming the asset management industry through talent, technology and trust.”
Dobbins said he was excited to be joining in this capacity. “I believe that with Carne’s client-centric and solutions mindset, its growth trajectory is set to continue and accelerate as the industry enters a new phase of transformation through digitalisation.”
Carne employs 300 people in eight countries and is a governance and substance provider for more than $1tr in assets under management.