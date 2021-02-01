Martin Guérin quits Luxembourg City Incubator

Martin Guérin is no longer the director of the Luxembourg-City Incubator since Monday 1 February. Philippe Linster, CEO of the House of Startups, is acting as interim head of the institution.
The LCI was created in April 2018 by the Chamber of Commerce and the City of Luxembourg to support startups by offering advice, training and hosting solutions.
In the same press release, the main interested party explains that "after managing Nyuko asbl for two years and LCI for nearly three years, I feel that I have accomplished my mission, which was to make this incubator a key player and a driving force for entrepreneurial innovation. (...) Today, the LCI offers startups all the comfort and support they need to develop and take off in the heart of the capital".
The Luxembourg-City Incubator is housed in the House of Startups to support innovative startups in the sectors of commerce, environment, logistics, tourism and construction/urban planning. Philippe Linster, CEO of the House of Startups, is the interim director of LCI.
