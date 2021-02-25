Masks from Luxembourg supplier withdrawn as precaution

Belgium has withdrawn reusable masks it purchased from a Luxembourg-based intermediary as a precautionary measure following claims they contain potentially dangerous nano-particles.
The Belgian state purchased 15 million reusable masks from Avrox at a cost of €32m in June 2020. Not only did the goods arrive later than expected, but an investigation by Belgian public health institution Sciensano detected nanoparticles containing silver and titanium dioxide on the fabric masks. If inhaled, nanoparticles can cause pneumonia.
It wrote: “Some nanoparticles are recognized by the scientific literature as potentially hazardous to health. However, current results do not allow to estimate whether these nanoparticles are actually released from the masks and to what extent users are exposed to them.” Sciensano told Delano that it is further investigating its initial findings to find out if the nanoparticles are harmful to the wearer.
3 million masks in stock
According to public figures, Belgium has 3 million masks remaining from the order it placed with Avrox.
Avrox, which says the masks were made in Asia, responded on Thursday by saying it was eagerly awaiting the results of additional studies from Belgium’s public health body. It insists the masks meet all regulations and that authorities approved their distribution in June 2020.
The company says there is, as yet, no public proof of the presence of toxic nanoparticles on its masks.