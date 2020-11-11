Mathias Link appointed head of space innovation centre

Mathias Link has been appointed as interim director of the European Space Resources Innovation Centre (ESRIC), which opened in August.
Established by the Luxembourg Space Agency (LSA) and the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) with the European Space Agency to join shortly as strategic partner, ESRIC aims to become an internationally recognised centre of expertise for scientific, technical, business and economic aspects related to the use of space resources for human and robotic exploration, as well as for a future in-space economy.
Link, who currently holding the position of director of international affairs and SpaceResources.lu at LSA, will lead the development and early operations of ESRIC together with its main partners. This includes supporting the recruitment of a future director of ESRIC.
Link works on the definition and implementation of Luxembourg’s space sector policy, with a focus on international affairs, legal and regulatory issues, research, as well as finance. He has been in charge of the coordination of the SpaceResources.lu initiative since its launch in 2016.