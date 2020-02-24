Mayfair Equity Partners backs buyout of atHome Group

The UK based buyout and growth capital investor has backed management in a majority buyout of the Luxembourg market leader.
Mayfair Equity Partners has acquired a majority shareholding in atHome alongside the existing management team led by Soufiane Saadi. Oakley Capital, which originally invested in atHome in 2017 alongside Casa.it in Italy, will retain a minority stake.
The atHome Group operates the real estate and auto websites atHome.lu and Luxauto.lu, which are market leaders in the grand duchy, as well as atHomeFinance, which it created in March 2018.
In a press release issued on Monday morning, Mayfair said its investment in atHome will allow the Luxembourg company, which has delivered annual revenue growth of around 20% since 2017, “to continue to invest in innovative features and services for both consumers and customers, as well as providing additional capital for expanding into adjacent verticals, either organically or via acquisition.”
Daniel Sasaki, managing partner at Mayfair Equity Partners, said that his company looks forward “to working closely with both the management team and Oakley for the next phase of growth.”
Speaking for atHome, Soufiane Saadi said: “We are delighted to count Mayfair as our newest partner to assist us as we explore new and exciting opportunities to take our business to the next level.”