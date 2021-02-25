Mean age of first-time mothers in Lux

Mothers in Luxembourg are becoming older, research by statistics office Eurostat shows, with the mean age of women giving birth to their first child at 31.1 years.
The mean age means that half the women in the grand duchy are younger than 31.1 when having their first child and the other half are older. It is not an average age.
Women across the EU are getting older when having their first child, Eurostat said. In Luxembourg, the mean age increased by 0.9 years between 2015 and 2019. Only Lithuania ranked higher with an increase of one year to a mean age of 28.2 years.
Italy reported the highest mean age of first-time mothers (31.3 years), followed by Spain, which ranks together with Luxembourg at 31.1. They were the only three EU countries with a mean age above 31.
Bulgaria (26.3 years) and Romania (26.9) were the only two member countries with a mean age below 27 at which women had their first child.
Across the EU, the mean age of women having their first child stood at 29.4 in 2019.