Media group M6 to change hands

German group Bertelsmann wants to sell French media group M6, of which it is the primary shareholder via RTL Group.
RTL Group, headquartered in Luxembourg, is the majority shareholder of the French group M6, at 48.3%. However, parent company Bertelsmann has been in contact with potential buyers in order to sell the group, which includes M6, W9, 6ter, Paris Première, Téva, Série Club, Gulli, Canal J, TiJi, MCM, MCM Top and RFM TV, but also RTL radios, RTL2 and Fun Radio, film and television production and distribution companies, various websites as well as an advertising board.
Media companies Altice, Vivendi and TF1 as well as Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský were reportedly offered to take control of the company for a price of €3bn.
In a press release, RTL Group stated that "the group has repeatedly highlighted the advantages of promoting consolidation of the European audiovisual sector. The RTL Group regularly evaluates such transactions that could create value for its shareholders."
For months, Bertelsmann has been refocusing its activities on publishing as well as its global brands. Germany is currently in the process of buying back coveted American publisher Simon & Schuster, after completing the acquisition of Penguin Random House.
