Media law: In favour of a modern and sustainable reform

As the parliamentary committee on digitisation, media and communication this week continues to debate the bill on aid for professional journalism, Mike Koedinger share some observations from his time following the project throughout the seven years since its genesis.
Following the establishment of the first DP-LSAP-Déi Gréng government in December 2013, prime minister Xavier Bettel (DP), who was also minister of communications and media, announced plans to reform the “state aid to the press”. For Bettel, who won his first major political victory in the 2011 municipal elections (when he became mayor of the capital), it was obvious that the new generation of politicians would be elected by a new generation of voters. Voters who are more influenced by online media and social networks than by the print media, whether daily or weekly.
Following the early general election in 2013, Bettel was elected prime minister at the age of 40. He felt close to the growing number of readers who prefer to read news on screen, often on their mobile screen. But in 2013 the online press was still excluded from state aid to the press. Not to mention that 75% of the aid that was supposed to “maintain diversity of opinion in the media” went to just two media groups. Bettel announced a reform.
Initially, the media companies already benefitting from the press aid took to the barricades. Bettel had announced that he wanted to consider online media in the future law, without increasing the total budget. That was a tactical error. The press criticised the minister for threatening the existence of the most fragile titles. Discussions continued behind the scenes, but the interests of publishers seemed too divergent to agree on a common demand.
At the same time, the departments of the ministry continued their work, and a “Luxembourgish” solution was presented. The current legislation would not be affected (at least for the time being) but a “transitional mechanism to support the development of the online press” was added by simple government regulation in January 2017.
Online media recognition
While this new mechanism finally recognised online media, it did not abolish a radically different treatment between print and online media. For example, a printed daily can receive more than €1.7 million a year, while an online daily is limited to €100,000. We had to find out why that was the case. And that’s exactly what I’ve been trying to do. I began by analysing the distribution of state aid to the press from 1976 to 2016, taking into account each press outlet, publisher and media group, while also considering the evolution of audiences, and finally the intersection of aid amounts and audience trends.
I sent my findings in a 20-page report to Xavier Bettel in April 2017. It concluded with “eight recommendations for a fair reform of aid to the press”. With the next general election set for the following year, I invited political parties as well as businesses and media groups to meet and discuss my eight recommendations, and to hear their views on the potential evolution of the legal framework for media support.
The result was a report titled “In the Name of Press Pluralism--For an Urgent Reform of State Aid to the Press”, delivered to Xavier Bettel on 5 March 2018. It provided both an international context (end of an economic model, the online advertising market has become a duopoly operated by Facebook and Google, fake news, manipulation of the masses) and a national context (pluralism of the press is threatened, according to the 2016 Media Pluralism Monitor, which qualified Luxembourg as being at “high risk”, an aid that promotes quantity instead of quality). It also incorporated the positions of seven political parties and seven companies and media groups in their entirety, and it concluded, again, with a series of proposals for the attention of the minister of communication and media.
The minister’s services resumed their dialogue with the publishers. Working meetings were held. Everyone was talking to each other, and everyone was also talking to everyone. Many scenarios were drawn up behind the scenes, and everyone had a calculator in their hand. This 1976 law, which has become obsolete and unfair, had to be modernised, but we also had to prevent titles from disappearing.
Bill approved
Finally, in July 2020, cabinet approved the bill on aid for professional journalism. The professional chambers, industry associations and the Conseil d'État prepared their opinions. Meanwhile, the information industry has become deflated. On top of competition from digital platforms, loss of audiences for the traditional press and the deep questioning of the economic model, the health and economic crisis of 2020 helped empty the coffers of media companies. The social plan announced by [Luxemburger Wort publisher] Saint-Paul is only the tip of the iceberg. So, there is urgency.
As a reminder, I would like to publish some essential excerpts from the recommendations of the Luxembourg Association of News Media (Almi), which brings together 11 media companies and 15 media outlets:
- Consider as a publication all publications distributed on all existing (print or online) or future channels under a single media brand.
- Therefore, apply only one ceiling per publication, namely €1,600,000, provided that the media undertaking generates at least 50% of the aid amount as its own income from this publication, and within the ceiling of €2,500,000 per press group.
- With the aim of strengthening the pluralism of opinions and the plurality of markets, Almi advocates a “support for editorial activity” that is proportionally more important for small and medium-sized editorial organisations by introducing a degressive system with tiers (€55,000 per full-time professional journalist employee for 1-10 journalist(s)/media editors; €45,000 for 11-20 journalists/editors, and €30,000 for the 21st journalist/editor upwards).
In conclusion, allow me to share these personal reflections:
- The text of the bill is a real paradigm shift in favour of quality over quantity, that is to say that it considers the number of salaried journalists instead of the number of pages produced.
- The bill is already modern. It includes online and monthly media, it does not limit media companies to follow a single economic model, and it opens up to the country’s vehicular languages (spoken by at least 15% of the population).
- The text of the bill must now become economically sustainable. It is essential for the future of the media landscape not to discriminate between online and print media. Reading habits are changing rapidly, and media companies are forced to meet the expectations of their readers, at the risk of disappearing. A digital transformation of media companies requires significant, recurring and permanent investments. Wanting to continue to favour print media risks slowing down the digital transformation of media companies, which is essential and urgent. A professional digital brand can be very expensive and can even exceed the costs of printing a weekly or an average daily. If the bill applies a single amount of €200,000 per publication, then €30,000 per journalist, regardless of the type of publication (print or online), there is however a very substantial difference in the definition of the caps to the maximum amounts allocated. These range from €1,600,000 for a printed daily to €550,000 for an online daily.
To be economically sustainable, media companies must be digital. And it’s not a question of ideology between technophiles and paper lovers. One can very well enjoy reading the printed press at home on the weekend, while following the hot news during the week on screen. What is certain is that pluralism does not exist in a single channel. And it is also the readers who will choose. It is up to the media companies to be ready. And it is up to politicians to support them through a modern and sustainable legal framework.
Mike Koedinger is founder and chairman of the board of directors of Maison Moderne, director of publications at Delano and Paperjam. He is also a member of the Press Council and the Luxembourg Association of News Media (Almi).