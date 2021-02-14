Melanie Delannoy joins Maison Moderne

Maison Moderne has announced that Melanie Delannoy will join the company as director of the Paperjam + Delano Club ad interim as of 15 February 2021.
Melanie Delannoy will work alongside Ana Wiscour-Conter, who recently joined the Club as deputy director. Delannoy is known as an experienced communication, PR & marketing consultant with extensive knowledge in content creation and events organization. Her bilingual upbringing in both English and French mirrors the new culture at Maison Moderne.
States Geraldine Knudson, CEO of Maison Moderne: “We are very happy to be onboarding Melanie, who brings not only years of experience but who is also one of the finest networkers in Luxembourg with ties into many industries, which are key to the further development of Maison Moderne. She is an excellent individual, and I am personally thrilled to be working very closely with her”.
“I am delighted to join Maison Moderne and guide Paperjam + Delano Club through these new exciting and challenging times,” says Melanie Delannoy. “I have always valued the people and work of Maison Moderne and I am looking forward to working closely with Geraldine Knudson and the team to create inspiring and innovative new projects”.