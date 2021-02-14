10 things to do this week

Join US post-election chat

10.02.2021

Organised by the Luxembourg American Chamber of Commerce (LACC) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Luxembourg (AMCHAM), this webinar will see Luxembourg ambassador to the US Gaston Stronck, pictu...

Melanie Delannoy joins Maison Moderne

Melanie Delannoy will be acting director of the Paperjam + Delano Club starting 15 February 2021

Maison Moderne has announced that Melanie Delannoy will join the company as director of the Paperjam + Delano Club ad interim as of 15 February 2021.

Melanie Delannoy will work alongside Ana Wiscour-Conter, who recently joined the Club as deputy director. Delannoy is known as an experienced communication, PR & marketing consultant with extensive knowledge in content creation and events organization. Her bilingual upbringing in both English and French mirrors the new culture at Maison Moderne.

States Geraldine Knudson, CEO of Maison Moderne: “We are very happy to be onboarding Melanie, who brings not only years of experience but who is also one of the finest networkers in Luxembourg with ties into many industries, which are key to the further development of Maison Moderne. She is an excellent individual, and I am personally thrilled to be working very closely with her”.

“I am delighted to join Maison Moderne and guide Paperjam + Delano Club through these new exciting and challenging times,” says Melanie Delannoy. “I have always valued the people and work of Maison Moderne and I am looking forward to working closely with Geraldine Knudson and the team to create inspiring and innovative new projects”.

