Melody Hansen to become Journal editor-in-chief

Melody Hansen is to serve as editor-in-chief of the Lëtzebuerger Journal as of 1 January 2021.
As announced by Journal director Daniel Nepgen on Radio 100,7 on Monday, Hansen will replace Claude Karger to become the new editor-in-chief of the publication from the start of the new year.
At the same time she will be the chief editor of the new media format, purely online, since the Journal will no longer be published as a printed daily.
Hansen previously worked as a journalist for Tageblatt for three years.
This article was originally published on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.