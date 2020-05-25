Memorial Day tribute to nurse

Masked marines from the security detachment at the US embassy in Luxembourg presented colours at a ceremony to mark Memorial Day at the Luxembourg-American Cemetery in Hamm on Saturday 23 May.
Photo: United States Embassy Luxembourg
This year's Memorial Day ceremony, hosted by US ambassador Randy Evans, was streamed live on the embassy’s Facebook page as public guests were not allowed to attend due to social distancing measures. Evans was joined by Father Jean Ehret, professor of religious studies at Sacred Heart University Luxembourg, and Cecile Jimenez, the medical provider charged with the health and safety of the Embassy of the United States in Luxembourg and Brussels.
Evans said he was proud to serve as ambassador to Luxembourg, especially when called upon to mark important events “to honor our military and commemorate those who gave their lives to secure the freedom of the United States, Luxembourg, and the world.”
The video of the ceremony can be viewed here:
Jimenez had been invited to pay special tribute to the one woman (a nurse) buried at the cemetery, Lieutenant Nancy Leo. Jimenez noted the important role medical staff play and said it was notable that prior to World War II more combatants died from illness and disease in conflict than wounds sustained in battle. “Medical professionals give themselves and sacrifice so much to do their jobs, risking their own health to help those in need. Whether we enlist and serve in our armed forces during war and at peace or work tirelessly today and self-isolate from our families each day after work to keep them safe, we do these jobs because we are passionate about the work and we care deeply about our patients. Above all, we want to help others and keep the world safe.”