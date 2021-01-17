Mental health: providing a counterweight to uncertainty

Controlling a small patch of your own certainty, through routine and creativity, for example, can provide a counterbalance to the uncertainty of the world, says Mithu Storoni.
Greek philosopher Heraclitus supposedly said, “the only constant is change”. Had he lived today, he might have added a postscript, “the only constant is uncertainty”.
Uncertainty in itself is not all bad. We have a complicated relationship with it, we need a little, but not too much. The intricacies of this relationship can be explained if, as per a burgeoning theory, we view the brain as a Bayesian prediction machine that has no direct sense of what the world around us looks like. It continually samples a small layer of our environment (through our sense organs) and uses the data to create an imaginary model of what it thinks the world looks like. It then tests the model by making predictions. If the predictions are mostly correct, the world becomes predictable and unthreatening. If the predictions are wrong, it adjusts the model and tries again.
An error between what the brain predicts and what it experiences, forces the brain to learn. We can only survive in an ever-changing world if the brain continually learns--and in so doing, adapts. This is why we need some uncertainty.
If the uncertainty is too great or relentless, however, the brain can’t learn fast enough to be able to predict danger. So instead, it mobilises its universal defence system--a stress response. If the status quo persists, the stress response becomes chronic and manifests as various forms of mental distress.
As we enter 2021 with no immediate end to uncertainty in sight, is there a way to quell our evolutionary response to not knowing what the future holds?
Restoring the balance
If the brain really is sampling a small layer of your environment and extrapolating the information to create its reality, then purposefully letting it sample a patch of controllability could fool the brain into thinking things are more certain than they may appear. Think of it like a see-saw between certainty in your immediate sphere and uncertainty in the world at large. As the world’s burden of uncertainty tilts the balance, you can offer a counterweight to keep the see-saw straight.
Musical composers have used this interplay to their advantage. When in a safe and comfortable concert venue, we feel pleasure when a familiar musical piece takes a dramatic turn. If the piece is in any way strange or peculiar, however, sudden surprises feel unpleasant.
Here are three ideas to create an illusion of certainty in an uncertain world:
- Predict time and space: People immersed in highly volatile environments, such as in combat zones, know that following a routine makes life feel a little less unpredictable, even if it is not. Your brain’s predictions are confirmed each time you experience what the brain expects you to experience. Every confirmation reinforces the perception of certainty. After a few days of sticking to a consistent routine, you also begin to visualize the future as more of the same and render it less uncertain.
- Make things happen: If you’re able to make things happen in a thin layer of your environment, the world at large feels more controllable. It is no coincidence that baking, creating things with one’s hands, building things (Lego pirate ships have apparently been selling particularly well), as well as bringing order, by removing clutter and tidying spaces, have been popular throughout the pandemic. This effect can extend to the physical self. Exercising control over your movements and concentration through yoga practice, for example, has been shown to enhance the feeling of agency. Lifting weights or mastering a new skill are other examples.
- Bring goals forward: Goals are anchors for your brain’s executive machinery. By disrupting long and mid-term goals, the pandemic has made the future unmoored and uncertain. Compensating with short-term, daily goals can reintroduce anchors. Even if these goals seem insignificant or unimportant, ticking these off every day provides the illusion you are in control of the ship despite the turbulence.
Luxembourg resident Mithu Storoni is an advisor on mental performance and stress, a keynote speaker and the author of best-selling book Stress-Proof.