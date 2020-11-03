Mental health at work

Remote working and other issues related to the pandemic have pushed already pressing mental health questions to the surface. Certified transactional analyst Esmée Chengapen suggests some coping strategies.
Jess Bauldry: What are the key mental health preoccupations of your clients in relation to the workplace at the moment?
Esmée Chengapen: As home has now become the workplace for many, there is a sense of feeling overwhelmed and exhausted by the overlapping of roles within the same space. Often, this causes heightened tension at home. A few have lost their jobs. Prolonged uncertainty and acute stress have had a negative impact on their self-esteem and sense of hope. Those in the vulnerable category or living with someone who is vulnerable have been stuck at home and feel increasingly lonely. Individuals who are anxious and prone to addictive and compulsive behaviours struggle as a result of isolation and/or risks of infection at the workplace.
What do you advise people whose mental health is suffering as a result of their current workplace arrangements?
I recommend the following: establish routines, have a timetable, negotiate boundaries, and find practical solutions. Incorporate exercise for at least 30 minutes every day. Voice out your needs clearly to your employers. It has been a learning curve for employers too and it is through dialogue that solutions are reached. Minimise your exposure to newsfeeds. Check your pulse and perform breathing exercises when overwhelmed. Talk to someone you trust about your thoughts and feelings. Make sufficient space for rest and play. Pick up creative activities: arts and crafts give space to mindfulness. Connect with others and organise walks and meetups with social distancing. Community and nature have a positive impact on mental health and provide perspective. The greener the space, the better it is for the brain. Carry out small acts of kindness. Connect to a cause greater than yourself. Contact a mental health professional if you need support.
Where can people find more resources?
EC These websites provide useful information:
This article was originally published in the October/November 2020 edition of Delano Magazine