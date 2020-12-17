Michèle Detaille is Paperjam’s cover star

Michèle Detaille, who was voted Luxembourg’s most influential economic personality at the Paperjam Top 100 ceremony on Wednesday evening, graces the cover of the magazine’s January edition.
Every two years Paperjam tasks an independent jury of experts to select and rank the 100 most influential economic decision-makers in Luxembourg. The Top 100 is whittled down from a long list of 1,000 names and ranked according to professional, extra-curricular and social criteria, as well as their personal circumstances and influence as an opinion maker and visionary.
Michèle Detaille, the head of the Fedil business federation, is the first woman to win the top prize. She succeeds 2018 winner Norbert Becker. January’s Paperjam features an in-depth interview with Detaille and the nine other top 10 winners, as well as a listing of the 90 other names in the Top 100.
The magazine, which is published monthly in French, also includes a feature article on the ongoing energy transition in Luxembourg and data analysis of state share holdings. A special portfolio on the presence of local opinions leaders on Instagram, and a lifestyle section are also included. The January edition is accompanied by Tax & Legal and ICT supplements.
The February edition will be available on 28 January, along with a Drive supplement on the automobile sector.