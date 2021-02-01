Military coup in Myanmar, mass arrests in Russia

Wall Street jitters, silver price surge, AstraZeneca compromise, Radio Ara protest, covid rebound possibility, Trump’s legal team shakeup, film fest castaway. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Aung San Suu Kyi detained in coup
Myanmar’s military has taken control of the country after army officers detained Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures in morning raids on Monday. The army is claiming that last November’s election, in which the National League for Democracy won 83% of the vote, was fraudulent. It has declared a state of emergency for one year. Military commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing is now in charge of the country. Soldiers are reported to be on the streets of the capital, Naypyidaw, and communications channels and media broadcasts have suffered disruption. White House spokeswoman Jen Psako said the United State would “take action against those responsible” if the attempts to “impede Myanmar’s democratic transition” are not reversed. The BBC, Reuters and The Guardian have more.
Navalny protests spark mass arrests
More than 5,000 people were detained in Russia as protests in support of detained opposition leader Alexey Navalny were staged across the country for a second weekend. Navalny was detained on January 17 and a court in Moscow will on Tuesday decide whether the fraud charges he faces warrant a jail term. Crowds gathered in several cities, many chanting “Putin is a thief”. But police and military police in full riot gear grabbed protestors--a move condemned via Twitter by US secretary of state Anthony Blinken and Luxembourg’s foreign minister Jean Asselborn. CNN and France24 have reports, pictures and video.
Wall Street jitters and silver price surge
A combination of retail investor “frenzy” and the power of Elon Musk’s tweets to move markets has traditional Wall Street players in jittery mode ahead of the coming week. Reuters reckons they type of investors who used platforms like Reddit to cause havoc with stocks of GameStop Corp last week could start seeking out other assets. According to The Wall Street Journal, hedge fund Melvin Capital lost 53% in January, mainly due to its short positions on GameStop. But CNBC reports that Tesla billionaire Elon Musk is also a master manipulator of markets via his Twitter account. It reports that Bitcoin gained more than 20% on Friday after Musk changed his personal Twitter bio to #bitcoin, and shares in CD Projekt, which makes the Cyberpunk 2077 computer game, soared by more than 12% when he revealed the game would be available to passengers in the new Tesla Model S Plaid. Meanwhile, the BBC and Reuters report that the price of silver leapt to a five-month high on Monday as social media investors look towards commodities.
Vaccine row simmers down
The war of words between the European Commission, the UK and vaccine supplier AstraZeneca appeared to have calmed on Sunday evening, though the fallout may have repercussions for the reputation of all three. Ursula von der Leyen said AstraZeneca will now supply nine million vaccine doses to the EU by March in addition to what it had previously said was possible. But supply problems continue, and the EU will still only get about half of what it had originally scheduled. The BBC and Sky News have details.
Radio Ara to stage Liichten protest
Staff, volunteers and supporters of Radio Ara will stage a demonstration in the capital city on Monday evening, ending in front of parliament, to highlight the plight of the community broadcaster. The radio station has been arguing its case to the government that it should receive special funding as part of the media law reform currently passing its way through the legislature. The protest will take the form of a pre-Liichtmessdag lantern procession, the day before the parliamentary media commission is due to meet.
Covid: potential rebound in Luxembourg
Researchers from the Luxembourg covid-19 task force that advises the government have warned that current data is pointing to a potential rebound in the number of covid cases in the grand duchy. As Delano reported on Saturday, their latest study shows that current stagnation of daily cases coupled with an increase in detected cases related to the UK strains are strong indicators. Meanwhile, 152 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday and one more person died, bringing the death toll in Luxembourg to 580 since the start of the pandemic. Keep up to date with our rolling coverage.
Trump gets new lawyers
Donald Trump has found new lawyers to represent him at his impeachment trial later this month after he parted ways with his previous defence team, apparently over a difference on tactics. Trial lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L Castor, both not without previous controversy according to The Guardian, will head up Trump’s new legal team. New York magazine and the Boston Herald have more.
Sports roundup
Cyclocross: Dutch rider Mathieu Van der Poel won his third Cyclocross World Championships title in a row after his main rival, Wout van Aert of Belgium, suffered a puncture. Cycling Weekly has a report. Handball: Denmark retained its World Championship title after beating Sweden 26-24 in a thrilling final in Cairo. The Olympic Channel has details.
Film fest castaway
A Swedish nurse has been chosen to be the 2021 Gothenburg film festival’s castaway. Lisa Enroth will spend a week on the remote island of Pater Noster watching festival films after being selected from 12,000 applicants. The Guardian and the BBC report.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts