10 things to do this week

22.07 - 28.07 2020
1

Watch film on Glacis

21.07.2020

The Glacis has been transformed into a vintage drive-in and sit-down cinema featuring recent blockbusters and classic films, as well as a food village.

Minimum monthly budget for a child 0-6

News Number of the day 24.07.2020 Aaron Grunwald

Expectant parents should expect to shell out somewhere around €24,000, or more, during the first six years of their youngster’s life.

The total minimal cost of raising a young child starts at €304 a month for a 6-month-old, increasing to €361 a month for an 18-month-old, then falling to €331 a month for a 3-year-old, and rising again to €347 a month for a 5-year-old.

Food was the largest expense category at all ages. Health and hygiene products were the second biggest expense for parents of 6-month-olds and 18-month-olds, while clothes became the second largest category for parents of 3-year-olds and 5-year-olds.

The figures were published by Statec, the national statistics agency, on 23 July. Statec calculated the sums using several of its own price surveys.

